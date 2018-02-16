School Records Fall in Strong Day Three of ACCs

Megan Young (100 back), Iris Wang (200 free) break school records on Friday night

Senior Megan Young scorched the school record in the 100 back prelims, finishing 11th overall (first in her heat) with a time of 53.24

Day 3 Results (PDF)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Two school records and three top-12 finishers powered Georgia Tech to an impressive third day of the ACC Women's Swimming & Diving Championships on Friday night at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

"I thought we had a really good morning and started out well," head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. "I thought Megan [Young] and Iris [Wang] getting the school records showed that and I'm proud of both of them for their performances today. Now we've got to look to tomorrow, where we're going to have to come out and battle hard in each event and leave nothing in the tank."

The Yellow Jackets finished day three with 235 points and currently are 11th overall.

Tech returns for the final day of the ACC Women's Swimming Championships on Saturday, Feb. 17, beginning with prelims at 10 a.m.

Women's Highlights

Georgia Tech started its day off on a mission from the very beginning. Senior Megan Young scorched the school record in the 100 back prelims, finishing 11th overall (first in her heat) with a time of 53.24 - also good for an NCAA B qualifying time. Her performance breaks the record of 54.05 that was set by Maddie Paschal in 2017.

Young followed up her prelim effort with a 53.27 time in the finals to finish second in the B finals and 10th overall.

Junior Iris Wang broke her own school record in the 200 free finals, swimming to an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:45.53 and placing 12th overall. She advanced to the B finals by finishing 12th with a time of 1:45.83.





Also in the 200 free, senior Kaitlin Kitchens advanced to the finals off a career-best NCAA B time of 1:47.15. She then finished eighth in the C finals with an NCAA B qualifying time of 1:47.95.

Senior Kira de Bruyn then crushed her season-best mark in the 400 IM finals by recording a time of 4:15.34 (NCAA B time) to finish 12th overall. She advanced to the B finals where she finished 16th overall with a time of 4:16.63.

In the 100 fly finals, senior Morgan Lyons set a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 53.83 to finish third in the C finals and 19th overall after a time of 54.27 in the prelims. Laura Branton advanced from the prelims with a 54.59 time before turning in a mark of 54.60 to finish seventh in the C finals.

Florina Ilie topped her season-best mark in the 100 breast prelims, finishing with a time of 1:01.92 (tied-16th) to force a swim-off for the final B finals position. There, the junior fought to a 1:01.59 time that would secure her spot by less than 0.30 seconds. Once in the finals, Ilie posted a 15th-place finish with another NCAA B time of 1:02.36.

In the 400 medley relay, the Yellow Jackets' team of Young, Ilie, Branton and Wang placed 11th with a time of 3:40.17.

In the 3-meter diving prelims, sophomore Carly Doi finished 24th overall with a total score of 235.55. Freshman Paige Gohr finished the day with a total score of 204.80.

