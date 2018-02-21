No. 25 Jackets Start Fast in Day-One Relays

Georgia Tech men's swimming breaks school record in 800 free relay at ACC Championships

Junior Colt Williamson swam the final leg in Georgia Tech's 800 free relay as the Yellow Jackets finished sixth with a school-record time of 6:22.44.





GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A school-record relay time powered Georgia Tech to a fast start at the ACC Men's Swimming Championships on Wednesday afternoon at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

"I'm really pleased with our performance tonight," said head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. "I thought we came out with a lot of energy and swam fast, and getting the school record in the 800 free relay was great. Obviously disappointed in the DQ, but we'll time trial the 200 medley relay and come out and swim even better."

The 25th-ranked Yellow Jackets finished the relay day with 65 points and sit 11th overall.

Georgia Tech returns to the pool on Thursday, Feb. 22, for day two of the ACC Men's Swimming Championships. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Men's Highlights

The Yellow Jackets raced out to a fine start in the 800 free relay as the team of Rodrigo Correia, Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro and Colt Williamson finished sixth with a school-record time of 6:22.44. The NCAA B qualifying time eclipses the previous record of 6:23.68 that was set back in 2014.

Georgia Tech also brought the energy to the 200 medley relay, but was disqualified due to an early take-off. The time of 1:28.46 would have been good for fifth overall and a school record.









Tech Tidbits

* The 800 free relay team of Rodrigo Correia, Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro and Colt Williamson broke the school record with a time of 6:22.44.



