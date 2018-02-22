Three Reach Finals in No. 25 Jackets' Second Day of ACCs

Colt Williamson, Caio Pumputis and Rodrigo Correia take top-3 spots in C finals on Day Two

Three Georgia Tech swimmers made the finals on the second day of the ACC Men's Swimming Championships on Thursday afternoon at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

"I didn't think we started the day with the kind of energy that we needed, but once we made it to the finals, I thought we really stepped it up and swam much better," head coach Courtney Shealy Hart said. "We'll get back at it tomorrow and we'll need to bring the energy that we've had at night to the morning prelims."

The 25th-ranked Yellow Jackets finished the second day of compeition with 168 points and sit ninth overall.

Tech returns to action on Friday, Feb. 23, for day three of the ACC Men's Swimming Championships. Prelims are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Men's Highlights

The Jackets began the day in the 500 free where junior Colt Williamson used a 4:21.00 prelim time to then swim a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 4:18.97 to win the C finals, finishing 17th overall in the event. Williamson's time was just 0.19 shy of breaking his own school record.

Then in the 200 IM, freshman Caio Pumputis and junior Rodrigo Correia both made the C finals. Once again, Tech owned the finals as Pumputis finished first with a career-best NCAA B time of 1:45.46, while Correia also turned in a B qualifying time (1:46.41) to finish third in the heat.

Finishing out with the 200 free relay, Tech's team of Franco Reyes, Corben Miles, Pumputis and Noah Harasz raced out to a season-best time of 1:19.31 to finish ninth overall. Reyes' 50 free split time of the lead leg (20.15) is his top mark of the season.

The Yellow Jackets also time-trialed the 200 medley relay, as the team of Correia, Moises Loschi, Christian Ferraro and Harasz earned a time of 1:25.81 -- 0.05 shy of the school record.





Tech Tidbits

* Junior Colt Williamson turned in a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 4:18.97 to win the C finals of the 500 free, just 0.19 shy of his school record. He also swam an NCAA B time of 4:21.00 to advance from the prelims.

* Freshman Caio Pumputis turned in a career-best NCAA B qualifying time of 1:45.46 to win the C finals of the 200 IM. He advanced from the prelims with another NCAA B cut time of 1:46.10.

* Junior Rodrigo Correia advanced from the 200 IM prelims with a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 1:46.13. He then turned in another NCAA B time in the C finals to finish third (1:46.41).

* Sophomore Clay Hering recorded a career-best time of 4:29.46 in the 500 free prelims.

* Senior Alex Kimpel recorded a season-best performance of 1:50.59 in the 200 IM prelims.

* Sophomore Tim Slanschek raced to a career-best time of 1:48.65 in the 200 IM prelims -- also good for an NCAA B qualifying time.

* Freshman Albert Zhi turned in a career-best time of 21.06 in the 50 free prelims.

* Freshman Franco Reyes swam a personal record time of 20.24 in the 50 free prelims. He then topped that with a 50 free relay split time of 20.15 in the men's 200 free relay.

* Senior Noah Harasz recorded a season-best time of 20.25 in the 50 free prelims.



