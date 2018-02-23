Loschi Leads Seven Finalists on Day Three of ACCs

Senior Moises Loschi secures 100 breast A finals appearance, finishing fifth overall

Senior Moises Loschi battled to the A finals of the 100 breast, finishing fifth overall with a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 53.06.

Day 3 Results (PDF)

Seven finalists pushed Georgia Tech swimmers to a fine third day at the ACC Men's Swimming Championships on Friday evening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

"I thought our energy was much better today and it showed with the number of finalists we had," said head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. "I'm proud of Moises [Loschi] for his effort in the 100 breast, finishing fifth, and Caio [Pumputis] for battling back to have the fourth-fastest time overall in the 200 free. Now we've just got to put it all together for the final day tomorrow."

The 25th-ranked Yellow Jackets finished day three of competition with 276 points and sit in ninth overall.

Tech returns to the pool for the final day of the ACC Men's Swimming Championships on Saturday, Feb. 24. Prelims are set to begin at 10 a.m.

Men's Highlights

Senior Moises Loschi captured Tech's first appearance in the A finals and made the most of it, finishing fifth overall in the 100 breast with a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 53.06. He made the finals with a time of 53.30 (seventh) in the prelims.

Freshman Christian Ferraro battled to a fifth-place finish (13th overall) in the B finals of the 100 fly, swimming a career-best NCAA B qualifying time of 46.65. He kicked off the Jackets' day by advancing from the prelims with a B time of 46.78.

Fellow Jacket freshman Caio Pumputis broke out of the gates in the 200 free prelims, swimming a 1:35.54 time to make the B finals. Once there, Pumputis ratcheted things up a notch and turned in a career-best NCAA B time of 1:34.90 to win the B finals. His time was the fourth-fastest mark recorded between all three finals sections.

In the 100 back prelims, junior Rodrigo Correia turned in a season-best NCAA B qualifying time of 46.50 to advance to the B finals. Once in the finals, Correia turned in a NCAA B time of 46.97 to finish fourth in the B finals and 12th overall.

Tech then secured all of its 400 IM competitors in the C finals as sophomores Joonas Koski swam a then-career-best 3:51.02, Brennan Day turned in a career-best 3:51.17 and Tim Slanschek raced a season-best 3:52.51.

Once in the C finals, Koski finished second with a career-best NCAA B qualifying time of 3:49.69. Day (3:52.08) and Slanschek (3:52.85) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, both with NCAA B qualifying marks.

In the 400 medley relay, the Jackets' team of Correia, Loschi, Ferraro and Pumputis raced to a sixth-place finish with a season-best time of 3:10.20.





