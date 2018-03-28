2018 Spring Game - Friday, April 20 - 7:00 p.m.

Georgia Tech football's annual spring game will be held on Friday, April 20 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION & free parking!

Timeline:

5:00 p.m. - Parking Lots Open / Wreckfest Begins

6:00 p.m. - Gates Open at Bobby Dodd Stadium*

7:00 p.m. - Kickoff



*New clear bag policy will be enforced for the 2018 Spring Game:

Wednesday, March 28

THE FLATS -- The weather was seasonably appropriate on Wednesday when Georgia Tech football held its second of 15 spring practices at Rose Bowl Field.

Details: Unlike Monday's first practice of the spring, which was held with temperatures in the 40s, the mercury reached nearly 80 degrees for Wednesday's workout. Per NCAA regulations, Wednesday's two-hour practice was once again conducted in helmets and shorts.

Play of the Day: Like Monday, Wednesday's workout was dominated by individual work and 1-on-1 drills, with just one period dedicated to 7-on-7 work. Also like Monday, Wednesday's highlights came in the passing game. After senior wide receiver Brad Stewart made Monday's play of the day with an acrobatic catch along the sideline, it was junior wideout Jalen Camp that turned heads on Wednesday. Vying to replace three-year starter Ricky Jeune in the Yellow Jackets' lineup, Camp hauled in two long touchdown receptions during Wednesday's 7-on-7 period -- one from sophomore Lucas Johnson down left hash mark and one from senior TaQuon Marshall down the left sideline.

Quote of the Day: "I love it. I mean, the more you can get of your own kind, the better."

-- Senior linebacker Brant Mitchell on playing with four linebackers on the field in new defensive coordinator Nate Woody's 3-4 system as opposed to two in Georgia Tech's previous 4-2-5 scheme.

What's Next? The Yellow Jackets strap on shoulder pads for the first time this spring when they hold practice No. 3 on Friday.

Head coach Paul Johnson post-practice press conference (audio) -- Click HERE

Monday, March 26

THE FLATS -- Georgia Tech football hit the field for the first time in 2018 when it opened spring practice with a two-hour workout on Monday afternoon at chilly Rose Bowl Field.

Details: Monday's spring opener was held in un-spring-like conditions, with overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s. Per NCAA rules, the first of the Yellow Jackets' 15 spring practices was conducted in helmets and shorts (or, in most cases, sweats).

Play of the Day: Much of Monday's practice was dedicated to fundamentals and individual drills but during a 7-on-7 period late in the afternoon, sophomore quarterback Lucas Johnson launched a beautiful ball down the left sideline to senior wide receiver Brad Stewart, who hauled in the pass over his outside shoulder and managed to get his feet down in-bounds for a 50-yard gain.

Quote of the Day: "Oh, geez. Steak! A good steak. My dad makes the best steak. You gotta come to the lake house some time if you want to. I guarantee you, anyone who wants to show up, he'll make you one."

-- Senior offensive lineman Will Bryan on his favorite calories to ingest when trying to gain weight.

What's Next? The Yellow Jackets return to the field for the second practice of the spring on Wednesday.

Photo Gallery:



Head coach Paul Johnson post-practice press conference (audio):





