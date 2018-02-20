Men’s Swimming Set for ACC Championships

Georgia Tech men’s swimming will compete at the 2018 ACC Championships this week in Greensboro, N.C.

THE FLATS – With the men’s diving team having competed last week on the boards and totaling 56 points, the Georgia Tech men’s swimming squad will look to add to that total this week in the swimming portion of the 2018 ACC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships in Greensboro, N.C.

“Having worked all season for this, for the ACCs, our guys know how important this week is. Not just every day, but every event of every day of competition,” stated head coach Courtney Shealy Hart. “We are confident that our team is ready and will compete at their very best.”

Like on the women’s side, a total of six ACC teams are ranked in the top 25 in the men’s Division I CSCAA Poll, headlined by NC State at No. 5. Louisville (No. 14), Notre Dame (No. 19), Virginia Tech (No. 20), Florida State (No. 21) and Virginia (No. 23) are the other five ACC teams in the national poll, the same poll which had the Yellow Jackets as high as No. 24 a number of weeks throughout the season.

The NC State Wolfpack are the defending 2017 champions, defeating Louisville, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Florida State who rounded out the top five on the team leaderboard a year ago.

At the 2017 conference championships, which were held in the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Institute of Technology, the Jackets totaled nine school records and 46 NCAA `B' qualifying times overall en route to their ninth-place team finish with a score of 576 points.

Led by returning ACC all-conference performer Moises Loschi, fellow seniors Noah Harasz , Brad Oberg and Alex Kimpel, and team co-captains Rodrigo Correia and Colt Williamson, the Jackets will look to improve on last year’s finish and climb up the ACC team standings at this year’s championships.





Williamson reset his school record in the 500 free earlier this year with a time of 4:18.78, which ranks fourth in the ACC this season, while Loschi’s time of 53.10 ranks second in the ACC in the 100 breast and his mark of 1:54.48 is third in the conference.

Correia enters the championship meet in the top 10 in a number of events, as he is ranked sixth in the 100 free (43.25) and 200 back (1:43.00), and seventh overall in the ACC in the 100 back (46.62).

Other returners that will be competing for Tech this week includes Brennan Day, Clay Hering, Joonas Koski, Joseph Portillo and Tim Slanschek, while a number of freshmen will also be counted on in their first-ever ACC Championship event, including Caio Pumputis, Christian Ferraro, Franco Reyes, Corben Miles, Jonathan Yang and Albert Zhi.

Pumputis has the top time in the nation in the 100 IM (48.86) and has turned in the second-fastest time this year in the ACC in both the 200 IM (1:45.68) and the 200 breast (1:53.80). Ferraro is also in the top five in the ACC, as he ranks fourth overall in the 200 fly with his season-best mark of 1:44.48.

Live results for both the prelims and finals of the conference championship meet can be found HERE on the ACC Championship Central page.

The finals of each day are slated to begin at 6 p.m. The final three evening sessions, Feb. 22-24, will also be streamed live via the ACC Network Extra and can be found online with the links below:

Feb. 22 – Finals at 6 p.m. ( Click Here )

Feb. 23 – Finals at 6 p.m. ( Click Here )

Feb. 24 – Finals at 6 p.m. ( Click Here )





